PSU bank stocks rally after Indian Bank June quarter results Business Jul 10, 2026

Public-sector bank stocks jumped on Friday after Indian Bank delivered impressive results for the June quarter.

The Nifty PSU Bank index was among the day's top performers, with Indian Bank shares up 10%.

Big names like SBI, Canara Bank, and PNB also saw their stocks climb by 2% to 9%, riding the wave of optimism.