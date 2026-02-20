PSU banks shine, hit record high on Q3 earnings
Shares of public sector banks (PSUs) jumped as much as 4% on Tuesday, with the Nifty PSU Bank index hitting a record high. This rally comes after solid Q3 earnings.
Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Punjab National Bank led the pack.
PSU banks vs private banks
PSU banks have been outperforming private banks for months—adding a massive ₹5.75 lakh crore to their market value in just half a year.
The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 34% in six months, while private banks only managed 7%.
SBI alone soared over 10% this month.
Loan growth and quarterly profit
These banks aren't just riding hype—they've posted real numbers: loan growth at 14.5% year-on-year (better than private rivals), and cleaner balance sheets with lower bad loans.
SBI even reported a strong quarterly profit, showing PSUs are stepping up their game right now.