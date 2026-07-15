PSX KSE-100 plunges over 6,000 points amid US Iran tensions
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) just had a rough day: its main KSE-100 index crashed over 6,000 points on Tuesday.
The steep drop came after military tensions between the US and Iran escalated in West Asia, making investors nervous about what's next.
Big sectors like banking, cement, energy, and oil all took hits as people rushed to pull out their money.
Nearly 900 million shares worth ₹4,550cr
Trading activity went wild with nearly 900 million shares changing hands, worth about 45.5 billion rupees, as everyone tried to react fast.
Rising oil prices are adding to the stress since Pakistan relies heavily on energy imports, which could mean higher inflation and a bigger trade deficit if things get worse.
Global markets are also feeling uneasy because key oil supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz might be at risk if the conflict grows.