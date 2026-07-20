Public sector banks offer 6.45% to 6.8% FD rates
Thinking about locking your money in a fixed deposit (FD)?
Here's the scoop: Public sector banks like Indian Bank offer up to 6.8% for one- to two-year FDs, Central Bank of India is close at 6.7%, and SBI sits at 6.45%.
So, if you're after steady returns, these are your baseline options.
Banks offer rates up to 28%
Foreign banks step it up a bit: DBS Bank gives up to 6.85%, Deutsche Bank goes as high as 7%.
Private sector banks are even more competitive: Kotak Mahindra offers a surprising 15% across tenures, Karnataka Bank isn't far behind at 14%.
But if you really want to maximize your interest, small finance banks are where it's at: Jana Small Finance Bank offers up to 25%, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank leads with a massive 28%.
Just remember, rates can change at any time depending on bank policies and tenure specifics.