Public sector banks offer 6.45% to 6.8% FD rates

Foreign banks step it up a bit: DBS Bank gives up to 6.85%, Deutsche Bank goes as high as 7%.

Private sector banks are even more competitive: Kotak Mahindra offers a surprising 15% across tenures, Karnataka Bank isn't far behind at 14%.

But if you really want to maximize your interest, small finance banks are where it's at: Jana Small Finance Bank offers up to 25%, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank leads with a massive 28%.

Just remember, rates can change at any time depending on bank policies and tenure specifics.