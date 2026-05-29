Puducherry government announces 2 SEZs including IT/ITES zone approved February
Business
Big news for Puducherry: the government just announced two new Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including one focused on IT/ITES.
These zones were approved in late February.
Oulgaret Municipality to build IT/ITES SEZ
The IT and ITES SEZ will be built by Oulgaret Municipality in Thattanchavady, making it the first SEZ in India developed by a city-level body, which is pretty cool for urban growth.
The second, a multi-sector SEZ, will be developed by PIPDIC in Karasur village.