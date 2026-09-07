Why McDonald's is ditching Pumpkin Spice Latte
What's the story
McDonald's has announced that it will not be serving the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte this fall, marking a major shift in its seasonal menu. The fast-food giant is replacing the beloved autumn drink with a new flavor: Caramel Apple Pie. "Caramel Apple Pie is the only fall coffee flavor McDonald's is releasing this year," a company spokesperson told CNN last week.
Market shift
Shift in consumer preferences
McDonald's decision to drop the Pumpkin Spice Latte, a staple of its fall menu for about a decade, could indicate a shift in consumer preferences.
Clare Conaghan, trendologist and associate director at Datassential, said the apple could be the next autumn staple.
"It's apples, but caramel apple specifically," she told CNN.
This comes as 99% more coffee shops sold Apple Pie flavors and 49% more sold Caramel Apple flavors compared to last year.
Flavor exploration
Search trends for unique flavors
Consumers are also moving away from traditional flavors like pumpkin spice and trying out more unique options.
Pinterest reported a massive increase in searches for banana latte syrup (916%), blueberry coffee (384%), and marshmallow cold foam (250%) in August.
This trend shows that beverage chains are focusing on complex drinks with multiple cold foam, syrup, and protein options.
Flavor loyalty
Traditional flavors still matter
Despite the trend toward more unique flavors, pumpkin spice lattes aren't going anywhere.
Robert Byrne, senior director of consumer research at Technomic, found that about 25% of consumers generally say they find pumpkin an appealing flavor for coffee.
This suggests that while consumers are exploring new flavors, there is still a significant portion of the market that appreciates traditional options like pumpkin spice.
Strategic shift
McDonald's menu revamp
McDonald's decision to introduce a Caramel Apple Pie Latte fits into its wider strategy of revamping its menu.
The company recently reported its slowest growth since 2025, with US sales rising just 0.8% in Q2.
CEO Chris Kempczinski said the US business "slowed significantly" during this period and results were "below our expectations."
The new drink is part of McDonald's plan to focus on drinks as one of its three core menu categories.