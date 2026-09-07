Why McDonald's is ditching Pumpkin Spice Latte 

McDonald's decision to drop the Pumpkin Spice Latte, a staple of its fall menu for about a decade, could indicate a shift in consumer preferences.

Clare Conaghan, trendologist and associate director at Datassential, said the apple could be the next autumn staple.

"It's apples, but caramel apple specifically," she told CNN.

This comes as 99% more coffee shops sold Apple Pie flavors and 49% more sold Caramel Apple flavors compared to last year.