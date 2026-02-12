Pune: 85-year-old man loses ₹22cr in fake share trading scheme Business Feb 12, 2026

Eight people have been arrested in Pune for running a fake share trading scheme that scammed an 85-year-old man out of ₹22 crore.

The group lured him through a WhatsApp group, promised big returns, and got him to use a bogus investment app between October 2025 and January 2026.