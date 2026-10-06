Pune-based CurvetAI raises ₹6cr pre-seed led by Merak Ventures

Their platform lets you tap into different AI models (think text, image, audio, and video tools) in one place.

With more than 100,000 monthly users worldwide, with India and the United States its largest markets, CurvetAI is already generating revenue.

The platform is open for individuals, teams, and schools, and even helps developers get feedback on their own AI models.

As Vivek Dubey, co-founder and CEO, puts it: they're moving from just helping people discover cool AI tools to becoming a full-on workspace that brings everything together.