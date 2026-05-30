Pune sees 1 Finance open 3rd center, Scapia raises $63 million Business May 30, 2026

Pune's buzzing with fresh updates:

1 Finance just opened its third Financial Planning Center overall, giving people private spaces and secure lockers to chat about their money goals.

Over in the startup world, travel-fintech startup Scapia scored a cool $63 million in new funding, with founder Anil Goteti saying it shows real trust in its growth plans.