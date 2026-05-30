Pune sees 1 Finance open 3rd center, Scapia raises $63 million
Business
Pune's buzzing with fresh updates:
1 Finance just opened its third Financial Planning Center overall, giving people private spaces and secure lockers to chat about their money goals.
Over in the startup world, travel-fintech startup Scapia scored a cool $63 million in new funding, with founder Anil Goteti saying it shows real trust in its growth plans.
World UBE launches India spine chapter
On the medical front, the World UBE Spine Society has launched its India chapter.
Dr. Shailesh Hadgaonkar from Sancheti Hospital will lead as founding president, aiming to connect spine surgeons across South Asia for better collaboration and innovation.