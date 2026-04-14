Pune startup Rechargion makes sodium-ion batteries to reduce lithium reliance
Business
Rechargion, a Pune-based startup launched in 2021, is making sodium-ion batteries for electric scooters and rickshaws, using sodium that's easy to source right here in India.
Their tech could help the country rely less on imported lithium from China and support the push for homegrown solutions.
Rechargion secures ₹7cr, sets up plant
Unlike regular lithium-ion batteries, Rechargion's new batteries are fully fire-resistant and have been tested by the Automotive Research Association of India and others.
With ₹7 crore from the Ministry of Heavy Industry, along with support from other organizations, they've set up a plant to build these safer, more sustainable batteries, moving India closer to energy independence.