Pune's Heera Jewels brings lab-grown diamonds to the spotlight

How they do it—and who it's for

Their model is simple: only make jewelry after you order, which means less waste and lower costs.

All their diamonds come certified straight from Surat, and you can even chat directly with the founders for extra peace of mind.

Heera Jewels mainly targets young professionals and couples who want sustainable luxury—plus, they're active on social media to spread the word about why lab-grown gems are a smart choice for today's buyers.