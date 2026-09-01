Punjab National Bank plans 12-13% lending growth in 18 months
Business
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is planning to grow its lending by 12-13% over the next 18 months, mainly by strong demand from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The bank also expects deposits to rise by about 9-10%, and wants to boost its credit-deposit ratio from 73% to 77-78%.
PNB invests ₹3,400 cr in technology
To make banking smoother, PNB is investing ₹3,400 crore in technology and AI upgrades.
The goal? Faster services, smarter processes, and more digital options for customers, with strong demand from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) driving its credit growth outlook.