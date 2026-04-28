Punjab & Sind Bank posts over 30% net profit, ₹1,322cr
Business
Punjab & Sind Bank just posted over 30% rise in net profit for 2025-26, reaching ₹1,322 crore.
The bank says better asset quality made the difference and is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of 3.90% (that's 39 paise per ₹10 share).
Investors seemed happy too. Shares closed up 3.3% at ₹25.65 on the BSE.
Punjab & Sind Bank NPAs improve
In the latest quarter, profit was up by 25% to ₹422 crore, even though net interest income dropped by 13%.
What really stands out is their improved asset quality: gross NPAs fell to just 2.4%, and net NPAs are now at a low of 0.79%.
Plus, deposits jumped over 12% year-over-year to ₹1.46 lakh crore, while loans grew even faster at over 18%, showing strong business momentum all around.