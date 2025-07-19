Next Article
Punjab & Sind Bank's Q1 profit surges 48% to ₹269 crore
Punjab & Sind Bank just posted a strong start to FY26, with its net profit shooting up by 48% to ₹269 crore compared to last year.
The boost comes from higher core income and fewer bad loans, and the bank's total income also climbed to ₹3,379 crore.
Gross NPAs drop to 3.34%
The bank has cleaned up its books quite a bit—gross NPAs dropped from 4.72% to 3.34%, and net NPAs fell below 1%.
Operating profit jumped from ₹317 crore to ₹540 crore, while the provision coverage ratio improved to 92%.
With gross advances up by 14% and total business reaching over ₹2.3 lakh crore, Punjab & Sind Bank is clearly stepping up its game this year.