US lifts chip export ban to China, NVIDIA launches new
NVIDIA just got US approval to start selling its H20 AI chips in China again, reversing export bans from earlier this year.
CEO Jensen Huang announced the news during his latest trip to Beijing, showing how important the Chinese market is for NVIDIA and global tech.
NVIDIA's new GPU and Huang's statement
Alongside the green light for chip sales, NVIDIA rolled out a new GPU called RTX PRO, designed for smart factories and logistics—and it fits all US rules.
This move helps NVIDIA keep its spot as a leader in AI worldwide.
Huang also stressed that NVIDIA wants to boost global AI research while supporting innovation at home in the US.
In a world where tech tensions are high, moves like this shape what tomorrow's AI looks like—and who gets to build it.