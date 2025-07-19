US lifts chip export ban to China, NVIDIA launches new

NVIDIA's new GPU and Huang's statement

Alongside the green light for chip sales, NVIDIA rolled out a new GPU called RTX PRO, designed for smart factories and logistics—and it fits all US rules.

This move helps NVIDIA keep its spot as a leader in AI worldwide.

Huang also stressed that NVIDIA wants to boost global AI research while supporting innovation at home in the US.

In a world where tech tensions are high, moves like this shape what tomorrow's AI looks like—and who gets to build it.