Punjab unions reject 3% DA hike, seek central parity
Punjab's major employee unions have rejected the state government's 3% dearness allowance (DA) hike, calling it way too low to keep up with rising costs.
Instead of accepting it, they're launching a monthlong protest from November 13, pushing for a DA that matches what central government employees get.
Sangrur sit-in, demand remaining 10% DA
The action kicks off with a weeklong sit-in at Sangrur (November 13-19), then moves to protests outside AAP legislators' homes in early December: expect some effigy burning.
The unions are also asking for the old pension scheme back, payment of the remaining 10% DA, and restoration of 37 scrapped allowances.
In the middle of all this, union leader Sukhchain Singh Khehra has even requested voluntary retirement, possibly hinting at bigger moves ahead.