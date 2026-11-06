Punjab unions reject 3% DA hike, seek central parity

The action kicks off with a weeklong sit-in at Sangrur (November 13-19), then moves to protests outside AAP legislators' homes in early December: expect some effigy burning.

The unions are also asking for the old pension scheme back, payment of the remaining 10% DA, and restoration of 37 scrapped allowances.

In the middle of all this, union leader Sukhchain Singh Khehra has even requested voluntary retirement, possibly hinting at bigger moves ahead.