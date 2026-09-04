Purple Style Labs IPO subscribed 1.36 times, listing September 7

Purple Style Labs, the name behind Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, just wrapped up its IPO, which was subscribed 1.36 times by September 2.

Most of the buzz came from regular retail investors, while big institutions showed solid interest too.

The shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on September 7, with a price range of ₹546-₹575 per share.

Early signs suggest only a tiny listing gain, with the expected opening at around ₹577.