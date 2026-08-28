Purple Style Labs secures ₹306cr pre-IPO from major anchor investors

The IPO runs till September 2, offering shares priced between ₹546 and ₹575. Retail folks can get in with a minimum lot costing ₹14,950.

Most of the issue is set aside for institutional buyers, but there's still a slice for regular investors.

If all goes well, Purple Style Labs will hit the NSE and BSE on September 7, fueling more growth for this luxury fashion platform that already features over a thousand designer brands.