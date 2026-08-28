Purple Style Labs secures ₹306cr pre-IPO from major anchor investors
Purple Style Labs, the company behind Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, just raised ₹306 crore from big-name investors like ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. right before its IPO opens on August 31.
The fresh funds come as the company gears up to go public, with anchor investors grabbing shares at ₹575 each.
IPO priced ₹546-₹575, retail lot ₹14,950
The IPO runs till September 2, offering shares priced between ₹546 and ₹575. Retail folks can get in with a minimum lot costing ₹14,950.
Most of the issue is set aside for institutional buyers, but there's still a slice for regular investors.
If all goes well, Purple Style Labs will hit the NSE and BSE on September 7, fueling more growth for this luxury fashion platform that already features over a thousand designer brands.