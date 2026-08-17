Purple Style Labs to open New York experience centre
Purple Style Labs (PSL), known for Pernia's Pop-Up Shops, is planning a new Experience Centre in New York.
With support from Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and fresh upgrades to its online platform, PSL wants to make Indian designer labels more accessible worldwide, building on its London presence and its UK Experience Centre.
PSL tops annual ₹500 cr revenue
Since taking over Pernia's Pop-Up Shops in 2018, PSL now features 1,300+ designer brands and has grown its annual revenue from ₹45 crore to over ₹500 crore.
Shoppers from 100+ countries are buying in, with 28% of its total GMV came from international markets.
Backed by more than $95 million in funding and valued at around $420 million, PSL plans to strengthen its online platform and expand its network of physical Experience Centres as it aims for a bigger global footprint.