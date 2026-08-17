Purple Style Labs to open New York experience centre

Since taking over Pernia's Pop-Up Shops in 2018, PSL now features 1,300+ designer brands and has grown its annual revenue from ₹45 crore to over ₹500 crore.

Shoppers from 100+ countries are buying in, with 28% of its total GMV came from international markets.

Backed by more than $95 million in funding and valued at around $420 million, PSL plans to strengthen its online platform and expand its network of physical Experience Centres as it aims for a bigger global footprint.