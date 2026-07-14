Purvi Modi seeks videoconference statement in PNB fraud case
Purvi Modi, who is Nirav Modi's sister and a Belgian national, wants to record her statement in the massive Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case through videoconferencing. She applied for this on Tuesday.
Purvi had earlier asked to become an "approver" (someone who helps investigators), but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says her statement needs to come first.
Alleged PNB scam over ₹13,000cr
The court has told prosecutors to respond to Purvi's request.
The PNB scam allegedly involved over $2 billion (more than ₹13,000 crore) using fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) at Mumbai's Brady House branch.
Nirav Modi, the main accused, is in jail.
Interestingly, Purvi and her husband have already been made approvers in a related money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and since 2018, both CBI and ED have filed several charge sheets against Nirav Modi and others.