PVP Ventures shares up 143% in 1 month, hit ₹72
PVP Ventures, a small-cap company working in urban infrastructure, just saw its stock price rocket up by 143% in one month, reaching ₹72 per share for the first time since 2008.
The big jump started last August when shares shot from ₹27 to ₹69 and kept climbing into September.
PVP Ventures posts ₹11 cr profit
Over the past year, PVP Ventures's stock delivered a massive 213% return (and an eye-popping 1,315% over five years), though it's still trading below its all-time high.
Retail investors held a 38.6% stake at the end of the June quarter.
The surge comes after a strong financial turnaround: profits swung from a loss to ₹11 crore this quarter, and credit agency Acuite just gave the company's ₹150 crore secured NCDs an "ACUITE BBB- | Stable" rating thanks to smart real estate deals and solid new projects.