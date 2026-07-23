PVR Inox posts 56.5cr profit as revenue climbs nearly 12%
Business
PVR Inox just pulled off a major comeback: its net profit hit ₹56.5 crore for April-June 2026, flipping from a loss of ₹54.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (April-June 2025).
Revenue climbed nearly 12% to ₹1,622.2 crore, driven by higher average ticket prices and per-head F&B spend.
PVR Inox shares jump 5.52%
Investors loved the news: PVR Inox shares jumped 5.52% after results.
The company now runs 1,779 screens across 113 cities and plans to open up to 100 new ones during FY27 (April 2026-March 2027) using a cost-efficient model, all funded from its own cash flow.
Looks like movie nights are only getting bigger!