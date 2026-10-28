PVR INOX Q2 profits more than double to ₹263 cr
Business
PVR INOX just dropped some big numbers for Q2 FY2027: profits hit ₹263 crore, more than twice what they made last year.
Thanks to a strong movie lineup and a nearly 18% jump in ticket sales, people are clearly heading back to theaters.
PVR INOX plans 90-100 new screens
Hits like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in massive crowds, with these two alone grossing over ₹800 crore together.
With box office collections up 23% and higher spending on tickets and snacks, PVR INOX is planning to open 90-100 new screens in fiscal year 2027 (FY2027), even as streaming giants like Netflix and Prime keep raising the stakes.