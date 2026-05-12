PVR Inox Q4 FY2026 revenue up 26% but shares fall
PVR Inox just posted a solid 26% revenue jump for Q4 FY2026, with profit margins also getting better.
Still, the stock slid over 6% on May 12, 2026 as investors seemed unsure if this growth can keep up.
Ticket ₹315 F&B ₹165 footfalls 1.5%
Most of the extra cash came from higher ticket prices (average ticket price of ₹315) and people spending more on food and drinks (₹165 per person), while actual footfalls only inched up by 1.5%.
So, it's pricier tickets and popcorn, not bigger crowds, driving those numbers.
PVR Inox cuts net debt 83%
PVR Inox slashed its net debt by 83% from a year ago and is adding 138 new screens using asset-light models to keep costs down.
With Bollywood hits like Dhurandhar: The Revenge plus Hollywood films back in action, analysts expect steady growth ahead, even if most of it comes from folks paying more per visit.