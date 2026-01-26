PVR INOX sells 4700BC popcorn brand to Marico for ₹227cr

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about popcorn—it's about how brands you see at cinemas end up everywhere else.

Marico's reach could turn 4700BC into an even bigger name in snacks, from stores to online and even trains or airlines.

As Marico's MD Saugata Gupta put it, there's "deep consumer connect" with 4700BC already—so expect to see (and taste) more of it soon.