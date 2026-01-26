PVR INOX sells 4700BC popcorn brand to Marico for ₹227cr
PVR INOX is letting go of its major stake in 4700BC, the fancy popcorn brand you've probably seen at the movies, selling it to Marico for ₹226.8 crore.
Definitive agreements were signed on January 26, 2026.
With this move, PVR INOX cashes in on a decade-long investment and trims down its debt, while Marico gets a trendy snack brand to push across its huge retail network.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about popcorn—it's about how brands you see at cinemas end up everywhere else.
Marico's reach could turn 4700BC into an even bigger name in snacks, from stores to online and even trains or airlines.
As Marico's MD Saugata Gupta put it, there's "deep consumer connect" with 4700BC already—so expect to see (and taste) more of it soon.