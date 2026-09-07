PVR Inox shares down over 8% today: What's the reason?

The senior executive involved in the alleged kickback case was close to PVR Inox's promoters.

This has raised questions about how long these alleged payments continued and if others were aware of these malpractices.

The allegations could potentially bring PVR Inox co-promoters Ajay and Sanjeev Bijli under scrutiny, who have been at the helm since the merger of PVR and INOX in February 2023.