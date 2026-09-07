PVR Inox shares slide 8% after probe alleges ₹200cr kickbacks
Business
PVR Inox shares slid 8% to ₹1,130.5 on Monday, September 7, 2026, hitting their lowest in months.
The drop came after an internal investigation revealed alleged ₹200 crore kickbacks involving cinema property developers.
Former Growth and Investment CEO Pramod Arora was sacked in April over these claims, along with several others.
PVR Inox restricts Arora, ₹300cr buyback
Arora, who helped PVR Inox expand into smaller cities with new cinema formats, now faces restrictions on joining rivals or contacting company vendors: breaking those rules could mean legal trouble.
Meanwhile, the company just announced a ₹300 crore share buyback at a premium price and still got its 12-month target price bumped up by JM Financial, thanks to stronger cash reserves.