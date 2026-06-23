PwC Global Chairman Mohamed Kande says AI is creating jobs
Worried that AI might steal your job? PwC's Global Chairman Mohamed Kande says that's not what's happening.
At VivaTech in Paris, he explained that companies using AI are actually hiring more people, thanks to new products and services.
This shift is opening up roles in areas like data management, governance, and client delivery.
Entry-level roles require sharper technical skills
Kande pointed out that while AI handles routine tasks, human skills like adaptability and emotional intelligence are becoming even more valuable.
Companies aren't just cutting jobs. They're redesigning workflows to make the most of both tech and talent.
Plus, a new PwC study shows organizations embracing AI see faster productivity and workforce growth, but entry-level jobs now require sharper technical skills than before.