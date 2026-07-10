PwC India: AI savings offset by platform costs and compliance
Business
AI was supposed to make consulting cheaper, but Indian companies are still shelling out big bucks.
According to PwC India, whatever firms save by automating tasks is quickly spent on pricey AI platforms, strict data rules, and training people to handle risks like privacy leaks and fake information.
Hourly fees remain unchanged despite AI
Even though projects move faster with AI, hourly fees haven't really changed: junior analysts charge ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per hour and senior partners ask for lakhs.
Firms say project complexity matters more than just using tech.
Plus, while some junior roles have disappeared thanks to automation, there's now a bigger need for experienced consultants who can manage new risks and deliver real results.