PwC India appoints Rajan Pental as financial services sector leader
Business
PwC India just picked Rajan Pental as its new financial services sector leader.
With 35-plus years in banking, he's set to drive fresh growth and boost teamwork inside the company.
PwC hopes his experience will help it stand out even more in the financial world.
Pental's YES Bank and HDFC tenure
Pental's no stranger to big roles: he most recently served as executive director and board member at YES Bank, where he held a variety of leadership roles over the last decade, and served as a non-executive director at YES Securities.
Before that, he clocked over 14 years at HDFC Bank.
His deep industry know-how is expected to shape PwC India's future strategy in a big way.