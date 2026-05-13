PwC India asks staff to limit travel to conserve resources
Business
PwC India is asking its employees to skip nonessential trips, whether in India or abroad, and only travel for business if it is truly needed.
This move follows Prime Minister Modi's recent call to save fuel and limit unnecessary spending, especially given the tense situation in West Asia.
PwC's chairperson, Sanjeev Krishan, says the company wants to use resources responsibly while still supporting clients and the economy.
EY Deloitte KPMG keep hybrid work
Unlike PwC, other major consulting firms, EY, Deloitte, and KPMG, have not put new travel limits in place and are sticking with their flexible hybrid work setups.
Modi also encouraged everyone to buy fewer imported goods and cut back on extra spending to help tackle current economic challenges.