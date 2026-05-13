PwC India asks staff to limit travel to conserve resources Business May 13, 2026

PwC India is asking its employees to skip nonessential trips, whether in India or abroad, and only travel for business if it is truly needed.

This move follows Prime Minister Modi's recent call to save fuel and limit unnecessary spending, especially given the tense situation in West Asia.

PwC's chairperson, Sanjeev Krishan, says the company wants to use resources responsibly while still supporting clients and the economy.