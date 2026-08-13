PwC India FICCI warn skill gaps erode India's GCCs value

Most GCC leaders (86%) expect AI to change the game by 2030, but over 90% admit no more than 40% of their leadership teams have adequate AI literacy for strategic decision-making.

Nearly half the workforce will need serious upskilling or reskilling in just three years, and new hires currently take an average of 8.69 months to become productive.

Still, most leaders feel India can stay on top if companies double down on talent development and invest more in people.