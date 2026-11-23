These AI tools aren't just theory: they've already been tested in sectors like pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and telecom.

Built using insights from over 500 client workshops and more than 200 PwC accelerators, each solution is designed to help companies grow revenue or manage risks.

As PwC India's Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan puts it, the lab is all about moving beyond the promise of AI to realize its potential for meaningful business impact and helping businesses navigate digital change with confidence.