PwC India launches Future AI Experience Lab in Gurugram
PwC India just launched its Future AI Experience Lab in Gurugram, bringing over 90 ready-to-use AI solutions for industries like banking, manufacturing, and telecom.
The lab lets businesses try out new tech ideas and build prototypes before going all-in, making it a big step forward for India's digital future.
Tested in pharmaceuticals infrastructure and telecom
These AI tools aren't just theory: they've already been tested in sectors like pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and telecom.
Built using insights from over 500 client workshops and more than 200 PwC accelerators, each solution is designed to help companies grow revenue or manage risks.
As PwC India's Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan puts it, the lab is all about moving beyond the promise of AI to realize its potential for meaningful business impact and helping businesses navigate digital change with confidence.