PwC: Nearly 6 in 10 Indian manufacturers expect AI impact

Indian manufacturers are all in on automation, especially using data analytics, quality checks, planning tools, and better customer interactions.

But it's not all smooth sailing; there's still a big reliance on imported tech, not enough investment in R and D, and finding skilled workers is tough (especially for smaller companies).

PwC's Vinod Kumar Pathak points out, "The need for human-machine interface raised the question of whether factories operating without workers are good for the economy."

Despite hurdles, India is making progress in automating shop floors and tapping into new opportunities as global companies look beyond China.