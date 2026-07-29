PwC: Nearly 6 in 10 Indian manufacturers expect AI impact
According to a new PwC report, nearly six out of 10 Indian manufacturers believe AI will play a significant role in their business goals over the next five years, outpacing the global average.
The report highlights how AI could help factories work smarter, make better decisions, and grow faster.
Indian manufacturers embrace automation amid hurdles
Indian manufacturers are all in on automation, especially using data analytics, quality checks, planning tools, and better customer interactions.
But it's not all smooth sailing; there's still a big reliance on imported tech, not enough investment in R and D, and finding skilled workers is tough (especially for smaller companies).
PwC's Vinod Kumar Pathak points out, "The need for human-machine interface raised the question of whether factories operating without workers are good for the economy."
Despite hurdles, India is making progress in automating shop floors and tapping into new opportunities as global companies look beyond China.