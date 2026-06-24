PwC projects India's asset and wealth sector $1.7T by 2030
India's asset and wealth management sector is on track for major growth, jumping from $900 billion in 2024 to $1.7 trillion by 2030, according to PwC.
This surge comes with a strong annual growth rate of 11.6%, outpacing the Asia-Pacific average.
The big drivers? More everyday investors getting involved, plus fresh institutional money, especially from smaller cities, which now contribute over 40% of new SIP investments.
SIP $3B and AIFs above $160B
Monthly SIP inflows have crossed $3 billion, and institutional assets like AIF commitments are now above $160 billion.
GIFT City in Gujarat is making waves as a global financial hub with over 100 fund entities set up there.
PwC notes that keeping up this momentum will depend on better governance, stronger investor protection, and smart strategies for navigating a fast-changing market.