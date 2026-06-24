PwC projects India's asset and wealth sector $1.7T by 2030 Business Jun 24, 2026

India's asset and wealth management sector is on track for major growth, jumping from $900 billion in 2024 to $1.7 trillion by 2030, according to PwC.

This surge comes with a strong annual growth rate of 11.6%, outpacing the Asia-Pacific average.

The big drivers? More everyday investors getting involved, plus fresh institutional money, especially from smaller cities, which now contribute over 40% of new SIP investments.