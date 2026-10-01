PwC survey finds unclear AI responsibility and security worries
A new PwC survey of approximately 4,000 business and tech leaders from 71 countries shows there's no clear answer on who should be in charge of AI, and its security risks are worrying many.
While most agree someone needs to take responsibility, opinions are all over the place about which role that should be.
Organizations divided over AI leadership
About one-third of organizations have hired for dedicated AI roles, including AI chief officers and AI board members.
About 29% think CIOs or CTOs should step up, while 26% want specialized AI leaders.
Some say cybersecurity teams (17%) should handle it, and 11% admit they don't really know who's responsible.
With less than half regularly discussing cybersecurity at board meetings, there's a call for clearer rules, and maybe even new roles, to keep AI safe and accountable.