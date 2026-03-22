This is the world's best airline for 2026
What's the story
Qatar Airways has been named the world's best full-service airline for 2026, according to global rankings released by AirlineRatings.com. The award is based on onboard product and passenger experience, not public voting. Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines were ranked second and third respectively in this category. The rankings also highlight top hybrid and low-cost carriers across three categories: full-service, hybrid, and low-cost airlines.
Evaluation criteria
Focus on in-flight experience
The AirlineRatings.com rankings specifically focus on the in-flight passenger experience, rather than popularity. This means that the service standards offered onboard are given more importance than how famous an airline is among travelers. In the full-service category, other top-ranked carriers include Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Emirates, and Air New Zealand.
Hybrid category
Top hybrid carriers
Hybrid airlines, which provide a mix of low-cost and full-service features depending on flight duration, are also recognized in the rankings. These may include paid meals and drinks as well as free in-flight entertainment. Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, as well as British Airways are among the top-ranked hybrid carriers for 2026.
Low-cost leaders
Low-cost airlines
In the low-cost segment, HK Express has been ranked number one by AirlineRatings.com. Other top contenders include Jetstar and AirAsia Group. These airlines usually operate with lower base fares and fewer onboard amenities. The rankings are intended to provide a comparative assessment of airlines based on their onboard offerings, giving travelers an idea about service standards across different airline categories.