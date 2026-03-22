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This is the world's best airline for 2026
The award is based on onboard product and passenger experience

This is the world's best airline for 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 22, 2026
03:11 pm
What's the story

Qatar Airways has been named the world's best full-service airline for 2026, according to global rankings released by AirlineRatings.com. The award is based on onboard product and passenger experience, not public voting. Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines were ranked second and third respectively in this category. The rankings also highlight top hybrid and low-cost carriers across three categories: full-service, hybrid, and low-cost airlines.

Evaluation criteria

Focus on in-flight experience

The AirlineRatings.com rankings specifically focus on the in-flight passenger experience, rather than popularity. This means that the service standards offered onboard are given more importance than how famous an airline is among travelers. In the full-service category, other top-ranked carriers include Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Emirates, and Air New Zealand.

Hybrid category

Top hybrid carriers

Hybrid airlines, which provide a mix of low-cost and full-service features depending on flight duration, are also recognized in the rankings. These may include paid meals and drinks as well as free in-flight entertainment. Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, as well as British Airways are among the top-ranked hybrid carriers for 2026.

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Low-cost leaders

Low-cost airlines

In the low-cost segment, HK Express has been ranked number one by AirlineRatings.com. Other top contenders include Jetstar and AirAsia Group. These airlines usually operate with lower base fares and fewer onboard amenities. The rankings are intended to provide a comparative assessment of airlines based on their onboard offerings, giving travelers an idea about service standards across different airline categories.

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