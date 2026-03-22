This is the world's best airline for 2026

Qatar Airways has been named the world's best full-service airline for 2026, according to global rankings released by AirlineRatings.com. The award is based on onboard product and passenger experience, not public voting. Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines were ranked second and third respectively in this category. The rankings also highlight top hybrid and low-cost carriers across three categories: full-service, hybrid, and low-cost airlines.

Evaluation criteria Focus on in-flight experience The AirlineRatings.com rankings specifically focus on the in-flight passenger experience, rather than popularity. This means that the service standards offered onboard are given more importance than how famous an airline is among travelers. In the full-service category, other top-ranked carriers include Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Emirates, and Air New Zealand.

Hybrid category Top hybrid carriers Hybrid airlines, which provide a mix of low-cost and full-service features depending on flight duration, are also recognized in the rankings. These may include paid meals and drinks as well as free in-flight entertainment. Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, as well as British Airways are among the top-ranked hybrid carriers for 2026.

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