Qatar Post, India Post launch PosTransfer for UPI remittances

With PosTransfer, you can transfer between QAR 10 and QAR 4,000 per transaction for a flat fee of QAR 15; just bring your recipient's UPI ID and required identification details to any participating Qatar Post outlets.

If you're receiving money in India, just enable foreign inward remittance on your UPI app.

Sandeep Kumar, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of India in Qatar, said the Qatar-India remittance corridor was an important milestone in bilateral cooperation in digital financial services and welcomed it as a channel for the Indian community to send funds to their families in India.

There are also plans to roll out this service with other countries, making cross-border transfers even smoother for Indians abroad.