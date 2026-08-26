Qatar's LNG exports are down 96%. Reason? US-Iran war

The war has not only affected Qatar but also other Middle Eastern markets like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait. However, Qatar has been hit the hardest.

According to a Financial Times report, the country has cut its government department budgets by up to 30% and slashed overseas aid spending by around 85%.

During the six-month period of conflict, Qatar managed to ship just 18 cargoes compared with last year's 509 in the same timeframe.