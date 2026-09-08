Qatar sends first LNG cargo through Hormuz since July
What's the story
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker from Qatar has successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such exit since July. The vessel, Al Marrouna, was spotted in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday morning local time. It is headed to Port Qasim in Pakistan with an estimated arrival date of Thursday. This journey comes as a hopeful sign for global energy markets amid recent regional tensions and export disruptions.
Export suspension
Qatar's LNG export halt impacts gas prices
Before the war, Qatar was responsible for one-fifth of the world's LNG exports. However, the country had virtually stopped shipments after one of its tankers was attacked in late July.
The move has resulted in a spike in gas prices across Europe and Asia, hitting their highest levels in over three years amid renewed vessel strikes and continued disruptions to Qatari exports.
Market impact
Potential easing of price pressures for South Asian buyers
The potential resumption of LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz could ease price pressures, especially for South Asian buyers facing shortages and power cuts.
However, it's worth noting that outbound LNG flows from the Persian Gulf are still below pre-war levels with only three shipments a day.
This indicates a slow recovery process for Qatar's LNG exports in the wake of regional tensions.
Shipping agreement
Iran, Oman nearing deal on shipping through Strait of Hormuz
On Monday, Iran announced an imminent deal with Oman to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The move could give Tehran more control over the waterway and raise questions about US response.
Last month, Qatar extended force majeure on LNG deliveries to European and Asian buyers into October, keeping prices high while continuing exports to Kuwait.