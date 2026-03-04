Qatar's gas supply cuts trigger aluminum price rise

Qatalum's shutdown will affect the entire Gulf region

Qatalum usually produces over 600,000 tons of aluminum a year, but with the shutdown expected to be completed by the end of March (and a full restart possibly taking up to a year), supplies are tight.

The Gulf region, which makes about 8% of the world's aluminum, is especially feeling the pinch.

There are concerns about alumina—the raw material—after estimates showed just 61,000 tons of alumina on the water bound for the region's smelters, compared with Kpler's estimate of the GCC's average monthly alumina imports of 680,000 tons.