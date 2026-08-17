Q&T Foods IPO subscribed 1.42x raised ₹26.25cr allotment 17 August

Q&T Foods just wrapped up its IPO, which was subscribed 1.42 times and raised ₹26.25 crore by offering 22,82,400 shares at ₹115 each.

If you applied, the share allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, 17 August: successful applicants will see shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, 18 August, while refunds for others will also be processed then.