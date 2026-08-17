Q&T Foods IPO subscribed 1.42x raised ₹26.25cr allotment 17 August
Business
Q&T Foods just wrapped up its IPO, which was subscribed 1.42 times and raised ₹26.25 crore by offering 22,82,400 shares at ₹115 each.
If you applied, the share allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, 17 August: successful applicants will see shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, 18 August, while refunds for others will also be processed then.
Q&T Foods listing on BSE SME
To find out if you got lucky, head to the registrar's website or the BSE portal. Just select "Q&T Foods," enter your PAN or application number, and hit "Search" or "Submit": it's that simple.
The company, known for bakery staples like bread and pizza bases under "American Bakers," is set to list on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, 19 August.