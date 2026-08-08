Q&T Foods to launch ₹26.24 cr IPO at ₹115
Q&T Foods Ltd. the company behind "American Bakers," is launching its IPO from August 12-14, 2026, with shares priced at ₹115 each.
They're raising ₹26.24 crore by issuing 22,82,400 equity shares.
Q&T IPO proceeds to upgrade machinery
The money will help Q&T Foods upgrade machinery, boost working capital, and pay off loans, basically fueling their next phase of growth.
The company saw its revenue jump to ₹54.77 crore in FY2026, and profits almost doubled.
If all goes as planned, Q&T Foods will make its BSE SME platform debut on August 19, 2026.
As Nishant Raj Gupta, Chairperson & Managing Director of Q&T Foods, puts it, "The proposed IPO is a significant milestone that will support capacity enhancement at our existing facility, strengthen our working capital and improve operational efficiency," said Nishant Raj Gupta, Chairperson & Managing Director of Q&T Foods.