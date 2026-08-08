Q&T Foods to launch ₹26.24 cr IPO at ₹115

The money will help Q&T Foods upgrade machinery, boost working capital, and pay off loans, basically fueling their next phase of growth.

The company saw its revenue jump to ₹54.77 crore in FY2026, and profits almost doubled.

If all goes as planned, Q&T Foods will make its BSE SME platform debut on August 19, 2026.

As Nishant Raj Gupta, Chairperson & Managing Director of Q&T Foods, puts it, "The proposed IPO is a significant milestone that will support capacity enhancement at our existing facility, strengthen our working capital and improve operational efficiency," said Nishant Raj Gupta, Chairperson & Managing Director of Q&T Foods.