Qualcomm aims for $5B data center revenue by FY2028
Qualcomm has set a bold goal: it's aiming to grow its data center revenue from $300 million this year to $5 billion by fiscal year 2028.
The company is betting big on custom chips, AI accelerators, and connectivity to grab a bigger slice of the $1 trillion data center market.
Akash Palkhiwala, Qualcomm's CFO and COO, says it's focusing on specialized tech instead of just relying on traditional GPUs.
Qualcomm automotive division $10B by 2029
Qualcomm's automotive division is also in the fast lane, expected to hit $10 billion by 2029 thanks to tech borrowed from smartphones.
Rising semiconductor costs have led to price hikes, which customers seem OK with so far.
India's playing a huge role too, with 20,000 engineers working on Qualcomm projects as the company seeks to expand its business beyond smartphones and build new growth engines in data centers and automotive.