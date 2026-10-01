Qualcomm aims for $5B data center revenue by FY2028

Qualcomm has set a bold goal: it's aiming to grow its data center revenue from $300 million this year to $5 billion by fiscal year 2028.

The company is betting big on custom chips, AI accelerators, and connectivity to grab a bigger slice of the $1 trillion data center market.

Akash Palkhiwala, Qualcomm's CFO and COO, says it's focusing on specialized tech instead of just relying on traditional GPUs.