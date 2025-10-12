Why Qualcomm is facing an antitrust probe in China

Regulatory oversight

SAMR's warning to Qualcomm

The SAMR had informed Qualcomm in March 2024 that its deal with Autotalks required regulatory approval. However, the US firm notified SAMR later that month that it wouldn't pursue further action on the matter. Despite this, Qualcomm went ahead with the deal in June without informing Chinese authorities. This led to SAMR launching an antitrust investigation against Qualcomm for possible violations of China's anti-monopoly law related to the transaction.