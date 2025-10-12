Why Qualcomm is facing an antitrust probe in China
What's the story
China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has launched an antitrust investigation into US-based semiconductor giant Qualcomm. The probe comes after Qualcomm admitted to not notifying Chinese authorities about its acquisition of Israeli connected-vehicle technology provider Autotalks, completed in June 2025. This was despite SAMR's order that the deal required approval from the Chinese market regulator.
Regulatory oversight
SAMR's warning to Qualcomm
The SAMR had informed Qualcomm in March 2024 that its deal with Autotalks required regulatory approval. However, the US firm notified SAMR later that month that it wouldn't pursue further action on the matter. Despite this, Qualcomm went ahead with the deal in June without informing Chinese authorities. This led to SAMR launching an antitrust investigation against Qualcomm for possible violations of China's anti-monopoly law related to the transaction.
Market position
Qualcomm's presence in China
Qualcomm supplies its chips to several Chinese smartphone manufacturers, including Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and OnePlus. The company's market capitalization stands at $165.72 billion. Despite the ongoing antitrust probe and the recent drop in share prices, Qualcomm remains a major player in the global semiconductor industry with a diverse client base across different sectors.