Qualcomm lays off India staff, up to 4 months' severance
Qualcomm is laying off staff across India, and those affected could get up to four months' salary as part of their severance.
The offer reportedly starts with three months' pay, plus an extra month if exit steps are completed on time.
More compensation may be added based on how long someone has worked at the company.
Qualcomm pivots to AI and automotive
The cuts have begun in Bengaluru and could also affect Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai, about 1,000 people in total.
Qualcomm is making these moves as its smartphone chip business faces slower demand and higher costs.
Meanwhile, the company says it's shifting focus toward AI and automotive tech to adapt for the future.