Quant Mutual Fund launches silver ETF and arbitrage FOF
Business
Quant Mutual Fund just rolled out two fresh options for investors, quant Silver ETF and quant Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF,
the Silver ETF's NFO is open August 17-19, while the arbitrage fund is available until August 31.
Both are aimed at giving you more ways to diversify your money.
Silver ETF ₹2,000, arbitrage FOF ₹5,000
quant Silver ETF lets you invest in domestic silver prices with just ₹2,000, and it's being pitched as a way to balance your portfolio since silver doesn't move much like the stock market does.
The quant Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF mixes arbitrage with active debt strategies, invests in multiple mutual funds (not just Quant's), and starts at ₹5,000, plus there are no entry or exit charges.