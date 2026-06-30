QuantEco Research raises India's FY 2026-27 (FY27) GDP growth forecast to 6.4%

QuantEco Research trims India's inflation forecast

Cheaper oil isn't just good news for growth. It also means lower prices at home.

QuantEco has trimmed its inflation forecast for FY 2026-27 (FY27) from 5.5% down to 5.1%, and now sees Brent crude averaging $80 to $85 a barrel instead of $95 a barrel.

Still, there are concerns: unpredictable monsoons (with rainfall way below normal so far) could hit crops and rural spending, so it's not all smooth sailing yet.