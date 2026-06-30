QuantEco Research raises India's FY 2026-27 (FY27) GDP growth forecast to 6.4%
India's economic forecast just got a little brighter: QuantEco Research now expects the country's GDP to grow by 6.4% in FY 2026-27 (FY27), up from its previous estimate of 6.2%.
This upgrade comes as global crude oil prices have dropped and energy market risks have eased, thanks in part to the U.S.-Iran agreement signed earlier this month.
The calmer situation in the Middle East has also helped shipping routes return to normal.
QuantEco Research trims India's inflation forecast
Cheaper oil isn't just good news for growth. It also means lower prices at home.
QuantEco has trimmed its inflation forecast for FY 2026-27 (FY27) from 5.5% down to 5.1%, and now sees Brent crude averaging $80 to $85 a barrel instead of $95 a barrel.
Still, there are concerns: unpredictable monsoons (with rainfall way below normal so far) could hit crops and rural spending, so it's not all smooth sailing yet.