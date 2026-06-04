Quantinuum, Honeywell's quantum arm raises $1.68B in US IPO

Quantinuum raises offering ahead Nasdaq debut

Thanks to strong demand, Quantinuum bumped up its share price and offering before debuting on Nasdaq as QNT.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are leading the charge.

Honeywell will keep nearly half the voting power in Quantinuum, which was formed in 2021 through the merger of Honeywell's quantum computing business and Cambridge Quantum, so expect more buzz around quantum breakthroughs as this sector heats up.