Quantinuum, Honeywell's quantum arm raises $1.68B in US IPO
Business
Quantinuum, Honeywell's quantum computing business formed through a merger with Cambridge Quantum, just raised $1.68 billion by selling 28 million shares at $60 each in its US IPO.
This big move shows investors are excited about quantum tech and its promise to solve problems traditional computers can't handle.
Quantinuum raises offering ahead Nasdaq debut
Thanks to strong demand, Quantinuum bumped up its share price and offering before debuting on Nasdaq as QNT.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are leading the charge.
Honeywell will keep nearly half the voting power in Quantinuum, which was formed in 2021 through the merger of Honeywell's quantum computing business and Cambridge Quantum, so expect more buzz around quantum breakthroughs as this sector heats up.