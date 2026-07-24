Quantinuum pitches Amaravati Quantum Valley partnership to N Chandrababu Naidu
Business
Quantinuum, a full-stack quantum computing company, just pitched a partnership to Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to build the Amaravati Quantum Valley.
The idea? Make Amaravati a hotspot for quantum tech: think hardware, software, AI-powered applications, and hands-on training.
Quantinuum backs National Quantum Mission
This move backs India's National Quantum Mission and could put Andhra Pradesh on the global map for cutting-edge research.
Naidu sounded optimistic, sharing that the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre was set to open in December 2026 and that testing facilities are already up and running.
Quantinuum also plans to support local startups and emerging tech, aiming to build a strong quantum ecosystem right in the state.